CHICAGO – Police are asking the public’s help with locating a missing 11-year-girl last seen Saturday in Englewood.

Trinity Simpson, 11, was last seen in the 7200 block of South Lowe Avenue on Saturday morning at around 10 a.m.

Simpson was last seen wearing a pink polo jacket, pink tie dye shirt, light blue jeans and tan Ugg boots.

If located, please call 911 or Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.