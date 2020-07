CHICAGO – Police are looking for a missing 10-year-old girl last seen Friday afternoon in Edgewater.

Serenity Gray was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. Friday at Clark and Peterson.

She was wearing black glasses, a yellow hoodie, black pants and flip flops. Police said she may be in the company of her mother.

Gray is 5’1”, 100 lbs and has brown eyes and brown hair.

If located, police call Chicago police at 312-744-8266.