Chicago police looking for man accused of stealing items from boats in Burnham Harbor

CHICAGO – Police are looking for a man accused of stealing items from unlocked boats in Burnham Harbor throughout July.

The man is between 25-50 years old and is 5’10” and 160 lbs.

On surveillance footage, he was seen wearing a #10 Bears jersey, black and white shorts and black Nike shoes.

Police said the thefts took place on the following days.

1500 block of S. Lake Shore Drive on July 6-17, 2020 at 6:00 am – 7:00 am

1500 block of S. Lake Shore Drive on July 8, 2020 at 6:45 am – 7:15 am

1500 block of S. Lake Shore Drive on July 19, 2020 at 6:00 pm

1500 block of S. Lake Shore Drive on July 12-13, 2020 at 9:00 pm – 3:00 pm

If you have information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.