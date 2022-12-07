CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Sunday leaving her home.

Naomi Algarin is described as being about 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 95 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to information from the Chicago Police Department.

She was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday leaving her home in the 3700 block of West Diversey Avenue, which is in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood, according to police.

She was wearing gray hoodie, v-neck shirt and sweatpants and white and pink Nike gym shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-6554.