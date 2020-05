CHICAGO – Police are asking the public’s help with locating a 14-year-old boy missing from Englewood.

Malik Scales is missing from the 7000 block of South Union Avenue. Police said the boy has been seen since near his residence.

He was last seen wearing a white and blue checkered shirt and blue jeans.

Scales is 5’5″, weighs 130 lbs and has brown eyes and black hair.

If located or if you have information on his whereabouts, please call 911 or police at 312-747-8380.