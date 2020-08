CHICAGO – Chicago police are looking for a missing 10-year-old girl last seen Sunday in Grand Crossing.

Doniyah Terry is missing from the 1400 block of East 77th Street and was last seen Sunday at 11 p.m.

She is 5’0, weighs 187 lbs. and has brown eyes and black hair.

If located, call 911 or police at 312-747-8274.