CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a homicide Sunday morning in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the city’s West Side.

According to police, a 49-year-old man was standing outside a location in the 600 block of S. Washtenaw Ave. just after 6 a.m., when an unknown number of offenders from inside fired shots in his direction.

The victim was shot multiple times in the body and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody at this time, and Area Four detectives are investigating.