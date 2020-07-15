Chicago police investigating death of 1-year-old in Englewood

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating the death of a one-year-old boy.

The incident happened overnight Wednesday on 71st and May in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Police said it appears the child fell out of his crib and became lodged between the crib and a chair before his parents found him.

The boy was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Area Two detectives are conducting a death investigation. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

