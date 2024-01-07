CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a deadly shooting at a laundromat Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood on the city’s West Side.

Shortly after 9 p.m., investigators say a male suspect came inside a laundromat in the 4800 block of W. Chicago Ave. and approached another man. The suspect then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim, according to police.

The victim, 57, was taken to West Suburban Hospital, where he died. Police say the suspect got away on foot.

There is nobody in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.