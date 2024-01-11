CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a pair of armed robberies late Wednesday night on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, two stores were robbed at gunpoint, one just before 10 p.m. in the 5900 block of W. Grand Ave. in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood and another just after 11 p.m. in the 3200 block of W. Diversey Ave. in the Avondale neighborhood.

In both cases, police say three armed men entered convenience stores and demanded money. The clerks complied at both stores, and no one was hurt, according to police.

Nobody is yet in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating both incidents.