Chicago police hoping for more toy donations to help kids in need

CHICAGO – To “serve and protect” takes on an added meaning this time of the year.

Chicago police officers frequently find themselves acting as Santa when responding to calls, distributing hundreds of toys to kids in need.

In a WGN News got an inside look at the toy room inside Chicago police headquarters.

“It was about 15 years ago. I was working in one of the police districts. Some officers had come in from a call where the offender started a fire by lighting the tree and Christmas presents on fire,” Aileen Robinson said.

That sparked an idea in Aileen Robinson’s mind. She’s worked in domestic violence and victim services for the police department and saw officers frequently using their own money to buy presents for children in need they encounter on calls.

And so, for the past 15 years, Robinson has rounded up donations of toys for officers to give to children during the holidays.

They give away 500 to 900 toys each year.

Officer Jose Reynoso has walked into those homes where the spirit of the season where the spirit of the season has been replaced fear and emptiness.

“The first thing that comes in my mind as I look around is there’s no Christmas tree,” Reynoso said. “Where are the gifts? You look at the kids, their faces, their reactions and it’s nothing but sadness.”

While many police districts conduct their own toy drives and give away presents in a public way, the gifts collected at headquarters are given away in a much more private way; officer to child, often after they witness a crime or endure a tragedy.

“We give toys out through the first of the year, assuming we have them. In domestic violence, it’s not uncommon for offenders to destroy the toys or sell the toys. So we still see a need through the beginning of the year,” Robinson said.

Police are still collecting presents for the holiday season. You can drop off unwrapped toys at police headquarters, located at 35th and Michigan, anytime this week.