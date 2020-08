Mayor Rahm Emanuel is proposing a strict new gun ordinance after a federal judge ruled Chicago’s longtime ban on gun stores in the city was unconstitutional.

CHICAGO – Chicago police are holding a gun buyback Saturday at a West Side church.

It takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hope Community Church, which is located at 5900 West Iowa Street.

Each gun turned in at the event will be worth a $100 prepaid gift card. Each BB, replica or air gun turned in will be worth a $10 prepaid gift card.

Police said no questions will be asked with the goal getting as many guns out of communities.