CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department’s 10th District is holding an event later this month aimed at preventing catalytic converter thefts.

The theft prevention stickers will be installed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. at Teloloapan, 1857 South Western Avenue.

Registration is required for the event and walk-ins won’t be accepted, the police department said.

To register for the event, only open to people who live in the 10th district, go online or call 312-747-7511.

You can also learn more about the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and CPD vehicle tracking program, get steering wheel locks for Hyundai and Kias and learn more about other programs.