Chicago police hold town hall in response to carjacking surge

CHICAGO — As carjackings continue to be a growing trend in the city, Chicago Police hosted a meeting Tuesday with some tips to keep locals safe.

Police in the 1st District, which includes the Loop and part of the South Loop, said Tuesday’s town hall was the first in a series of planned monthly meetings. Violent carjacking was the topic of conversation, with the latest victim being a 28-year-old man, who police say was shoveling out his car near his home in Noble Square when two males approached him. According to police, one pointed a gun and the other took money and keys from the victim’s pockets. The two made off in his Lexus sedan. No suspect information was made available.

Carjackings have become far too common throughout the city. Data from January show carjackings were up 183% citywide compared to last year. Chicago Police say their department has already dedicated an additional 40 officers to help investigate the robberies.

Police used the recent string of carjackings to remind Chicagoans that their life can’t be replaced, but the material items taken by theives can be. Officers also ask that locals stay vigilant, adding that if anyone sees something suspicious, contact the authorities.

“We want to make sure that we see the whole thing through to make sure that justice is not just served for you personally but for the community as well,” said Sheamus Mannion, 1st District Captain.

In the case of the victim in Noble Square Tuesday night, Chicago Police did locate the man’s stolen car at a gas station in the South Austin neighborhood. Police stopped the four teens who were in the car. According to the Chicago Tribune, the victim was just happy to get his stuff back and declined to press charges.