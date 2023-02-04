CHICAGO — Members of City Council and the Chicago Police Department are working together to deter catalytic converter thefts in the city.

This month, they are co-hosting catalytic converter stickering events at neighborhood auto shops

On Saturday, drivers started lining up for an event hosted by the 12th police district and 25th Ward Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez.

It’s one of several events CPD is hosting this month.

The exhaust system part is valuable for its precious metals, which can sell for hundreds of dollars on the black market.

It costs car owners thousands of dollars to replace.

Mechanics at Telolopan Muffler and Brake Shop etched serial numbers into catalytic converters. Those numbers connect to each VIN and that information is entered into a national database.

While here, many drivers also signed up for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office stolen vehicle tracking system to help curb carjackings.

The 12th District commander believes etch to protect programs are making a difference.