Chicago police expected to announce charges in fatal shooting of pregnant woman in Jeffery Manor

CHICAGO — Chicago police are expected to announce charges Friday in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood.

35-year-old Stacey Jones was killed in a shooting in the 2100 block of East 95th Place on Oct. 13.

Police said Jones was eight months pregnant and doctors were able to deliver her baby boy. The baby died four days later.

Jones was a probation officer in Cook County Court’s Adult Probation Department. She left behind two other children who are currently staying with relatives.

A GoFundMe to raise money for her children has been established.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.