CHICAGO — Police-involved gunfire erupted early Friday morning on the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened in the 5200 block of North Nagle Avenue around 3 a.m. Police say officers witnessed a traffic accident and attempted to help, when an unknown man fired shots at the officers from inside the vehicle.

One officer returned fire, according to authorities. No one was hit or injured.

Two offenders fled on foot, and were shortly after caught and placed in custody.

The area remains an active crime scene as police investigate.

Read More Chicago News headlines