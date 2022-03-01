Chicago Police Department returns to in-person entry exams

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department will return to in-person police officer entry exams.



The exams will take place at all City Colleges of Chicago locations on march 17, 18 and 19. People 18 to 39 years old are encouraged to take the exam to begin the process of becoming a CPD officer.

Applicants who register in advance will receive access to a study guide.

This comes as the department faces a mass exodus of officers quitting, retiring and moving.

For those interested in taking the exam, visit the department’s website.