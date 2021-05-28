WATCH LIVE: Lightfoot, Supt. Brown announce city’s summer safety strategy

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department has made changes ahead of Memorial Day weekend, a time when violence has historically gone up in the city.

Hoping to stop a repeat of last weekend’s violence over the holiday, police have canceled days off and will work 12-hour shifts.

It’s a move that comes as two police unions say officers are being overworked.

It’s become routine on holidays for Chicago officers to work longer hours with no days off.

More than 50 people were shot and 12 were killed last weekend, and the violence continued throughout the week. A 21-year-old was killed in South Shore Thursday morning, just after getting into an Uber driven by Olga Perez.

“He got in my car and I was like ‘this is where we are going?’ His eyes just got really big and he was like go-go-go-go! I hit the gas. The driver was looking at me and the gunshots came from the backseat,” Perez said.

Perez survived, but so many others over the week have not.

All this violence comes as we head into a holiday weekend when police expect a spike in crime. To prepare officers, officers regular days off, or RDO’s, have been canceled and they will be working 12-hour shifts.

Ten people were killed and nearly 50 were shot last Memorial Day weekend and that was with pandemic stay-at-home orders in place.

Earlier this month, the FOP issued no confidence votes for Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPD Supt. David Brown, partially over working conditions.

This year they are not alone in asking for a more regular schedule. This week, the union that represents sergeants in the departments made a letter public — saying officers are being overworked and can’t be 100% with little time to rest between shifts and see their families.

Both unions say when there is an emergency they are ready to put in the hours, but canceling days off and working longer shifts as a just in case, needs to stop. They say it’s eroding what little moral is left in the department.

Supt. Brown and Mayor Lightfoot held a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the changes.