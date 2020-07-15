Chicago Police Department announces retirements, command staff promotions

CHICAGO — Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced Wednesday a series of new command staff changes and promotions from police headquarters.

The changes included a new First Deputy Superintendent and a new Chief of Operations-Patrol, the second and third-highest positions within the Department.

The changes come as First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio, a 33-year member of the Department, and Chief Fred Waller, Office of Operations-Patrol and a 34-year member, announced their upcoming retirements.

“First Deputy Superintendent Riccio and Chief Waller will be missed greatly by the Chicago Police Department,” said Supt. Brown. “I would like to thank them both for their leadership and service to our city. The Department and the City of Chicago will certainly feel the void from their departure.”