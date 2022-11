CHICAGO — Chicago police have confirmed a shooting involving an off-duty officer on the city’s Northwest Side.

The shooting happened near an Amoco gas station around 8 a.m. Wednesday at Grand and Laramie.

According to Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern, the officer was not injured but was transported to an area hospital for observation.

At this time, it is unknown if there were any individuals injured. An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.