Chicago police, city officials announce safety plan for Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO — Chicago police and other city agencies announced their public safety strategy ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

It will be a Memorial Day weekend like no other as people are still under the shadow of COVID-19. However, there are other concerns as the weekend begins with warm weather arriving.

The Chicago Police Department’s new superintendent is determined to reduce what has sadly been a recent history of violence over the holiday weekend.

“This Memorial Day will look and feel very different,” CPD Supt. David Brown said.

Beefed up patrols and resources will be visible and police will also enforce rules prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more.

“Large scale barbecues and large gatherings will be scaled down to those living within single households. We won’t have any baseball either,” Brown said.

CPD is also starting up a new anti-crime effort. The Summer Operations Center will activate this weekend deploying police resources and close monitoring of potential gang related flareups.

Adding to the challenge the upcoming changes with COVID-19, one week from today the state of Illinois is expected to move to Phase 3 of its reopening plan with partial limited openings of select businesses and manufacturing.

But in Chicago, it doesn’t feel like Memorial Day weekend with city beaches still closed and neighborhood festivals shattered due to the virus.