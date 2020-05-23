Chicago police, city officials announce Memorial Day traffic safety plans

CHICAGO — Chicago police officials announced their traffic safety plan as the holiday weekend continues.

Area 3 Deputy Chief Daniel O’Shea along with city officials announced Saturday morning that police will have DUI strike force missions in every district in the city. They will also have Lake Shore Drive speeding missions, drag racing mission and ‘Click it or Ticket’ mission throughout the weekend.

“We want people to travel safely,” he said. “Year-to-date, we have 32,000 crashes, 680 of which were on Lake Shore Drive.”

O’Shea said the CPD’s message for the weekend is to slow down.

“We’re encouraging people to slow down, use seat belts and to arrive safely,” he said.

On Friday, police and other city agencies announced their public safety strategy ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend. This year, the holiday weekend will look different as the city and state are still under stay-at-home orders.

The Chicago Police Department’s new superintendent, David Brown, is determined to reduce what has been a recent history of violence over the holiday weekend.

Beefed up patrols and resources will be visible and police will also enforce rules prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more.

“Large scale barbecues and large gatherings will be scaled down to those living within single households. We won’t have any baseball either,” Brown said.

CPD is also starting up a new anti-crime effort. The Summer Operations Center will activate this weekend deploying police resources and close monitoring of potential gang related flareups.

Adding to the challenge the upcoming changes with COVID-19, one week from Friday, the state of Illinois is expected to move to Phase 3 of its reopening plan with partial limited openings of select businesses and manufacturing.

But in Chicago, it doesn’t feel like Memorial Day weekend with city beaches still closed and neighborhood festivals shattered due to the virus.

