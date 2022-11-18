CHICAGO — Public safety is always a topic of discussion with the Chicago Police Department (CPD), but Friday they are giving special focus to efforts around the holiday season.

CPD Superintendent David Brown is set to hold a press conference alongside local business leaders from Nordic House inside the Wrigley Building. They plan to discuss the aforementioned efforts on the same day the city’s Christkindlmarkets open, and its official Christmas tree is lit, among other holiday openings.

WGN will livestream the entire press conference within this story beginning at approximately 1:30 p.m.