CHICAGO — The Chicago Board of Police have relieved the sergeant in charge of the wrongful raid of Anjanette Young’s home in 2019.

On Feb. 21, 2019, Sergeant Alex Wolinski led a team of officers to execute a search warrant at a residents on the 100 block of Hermitage Avenue in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood.

CPD reported that they were executing a search warrant to seize a “black semi-auto handgun, ammunition, and articles or documents establishing residency, any locked containers and any other illegal contraband which have been used in the commission or, or which constitute evidence of the offense of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.”

But, their information was wrong.

According to CPD, a man arrested in 2022 for allegedly throwing heroin from a car owned by the Chicago Police Department’s Chief of Internal Affairs was the same person who provided the police with bad information that ultimately led to the botched raid at the home of Anjanette Young in 2019, according to sources and police records.

Young, a social worker, had just returned home from a night shift at Rush University Medical Center when she was getting undressed and ready for bed.

Young was handcuffed — while naked — approximately 15 seconds after the door was breached and covered with a blanket less than a minute later but not permitted to put clothes on for another 10 minutes.

Young told the officers multiple times they were in the wrong home. Police had been looking for a suspect they believed had a gun, ammunition and a small number of drugs.

After an extensive 18-month-long investigation, COPA found that at least half the officers involved should face consequences over what happened that night.

The City Council approved a $2.9 settlement for the Anjanette Young case in December 2021.

Former CPD Supt. David Brown and COPD both recommended Wolinski’s termination.

On Thursday, the Chicago Board of Police ordered Sergeant Alex Wolinski to be discharged from the Chicago Police Department.