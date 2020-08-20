Chicago police ban protests near Mayor Lightfoot’s home

CHICAGO — Following numerous recent street protests, Chicago police have banned protests near Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s home.

Officers were ordered last month to arrest anyone protesting on the block of Lightfoot’s home in Logan Square. The orders were in response to hundreds protesting near the mayor’s home on July 24.

Police said state and local law prohibits protesting in residential areas.

However, a police spokesperson was unable to recall an example of when police have enforced those ordinances.