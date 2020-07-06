Chicago police arrest man for first-degree murder of 7-year-old girl

CHICAGO – Police have arrested a man in connection to the murder of 7-year-old Natalie Wallace, who was shot at a Fourth of July party Saturday night.

Reginald Merrill, 33, of Chicago, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery after Wallace was shot in the head in the 1000 block of North Latrobe Saturday at around 9:15 p.m.

Chicago police utilized technology after they were given videos of the white vehicle involved in the shooting.

“Using technology, they tracked this vehicle all over the district and they eventually got a license plate on this vehicle,” CPD’s Brendan Deenihan said.

Merrill was taken into custody in the 1000 block of North Pine Avenue.

Police believe Merrill was the driver and they are still looking for three more suspects accused of pulling the trigger.

Merill is also believed to be involved in the shooting of a 32-year-old man at the scene. That man was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

“She left out the house, two minutes, and then I came down here, my grand baby laying on the ground, down there,” grandmother Linda Rogers said Sunday. “I couldn’t do nothing. My baby was laying on the ground. It didn’t take a minute.”

Nathan Wallace said he had dropped his daughter off at her grandmother’s house minutes before she was shot.

Adult language warning: viewer discretion advised

“I left out the block 10 minutes then get a call one of, ‘your baby is shot,’” Nathan Wallace said. “My heart’s broken. It hurts me my youngest daughter is no longer here.”

Violence continued this past weekend with at least 87 shot and 17 killed. 14-year-old Vernado Jones Jr. was shot and killed in Englewood after a gunman opened fire into a large crowd. Seven others were shot, including two other children.

“I sincerely pray on behalf of a grieving city, that you are able to recognize the consequences of what you’ve done,” Mayor Lightfoot said Monday morning. “The souls you have ruptured.”

Nine children have been killed over the last three weekends in Chicago due to gun violence. Many community groups have put up substantial reward money to try to find their killers.

You can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.