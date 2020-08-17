Chicago police announce several arrests in Aug. 10 looting

Chicago police announced several arrests in last week’s looting of downtown Chicago.

Monday, police said six individuals have been charged in the looting that took place in Chicago’s Loop in the early hours of August 10.

Lovely Howard, 26, is charged with felony theft. According to police, she was arrested Sunday and found with merchandise that had been stolen during the looting. Police said they were able to return the items to the business.

Jarvell Davis, 21, is charged with looting, burglary and felony theft. He was arrested Sunday and police said he was also found with stolen merchandise in his possession. Police were able to return to the merchandise to the business.

Kendra Mosby, 24, Corey Sanders, 28, Crystal Williams, 33, and Taeshia Rochon, 22, were arrested and charged with burglary and looting. These individuals were all positively identified as being people who stole merchandise during the looting last Monday.

Also Monday police charged Demisck Lomax, 25, with felony aggravated battery of a police officer, resisting police and criminal damage to property.







