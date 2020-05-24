Chicago police: 55 arrested after operation to reduce violent crime on West Side

CHICAGO – Chicago police recently launched an operation to try to curb violent crime on the West Side.

In “Operation Rebuild,” more than 100 officers over the past week targeted 10 hotspots for criminal activity in the 11th district on the West Side.

It resulted in 55 arrests, Deputy Chief Ernest Cato said in a press conference Saturday.

“The operation resulted in 55 targets taken into custody for various charges, including unlawful use of a weapon, robbery and other criminal offenses.”

Police said illegal guns and drugs were seized during the operation in the 11th district, which has the largest number of open air drug markets in the city. Several West Side aldermen say the additional resources are desperately needed.

“Operations like this bring attention to the lack of resources and the need we have to police these open air drug markets,” 24th Ward Ald. Michael Scott Jr. said.

Across the city this holiday weekend, CPD is beefing up patrols and visibility. They also plan to enforce restrictions on gathering of 10 people or more.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.