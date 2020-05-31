Chicago police: 5 dead, 11 wounded in shootings since Saturday night

CHICAGO – Chicago police said five are dead and 11 others were wounded in separate shootings since Saturday evening.

In addition to the five homicides, two of the 11 wounded are in critical condition.

Three were shot in the Loop and three were shot in River North, including one homicide, according to Chicago police.

Here’s a timeline of the shootings. All times are approximate.

7:19 p.m in the 2900 block of West 63rd Street – A male was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

8:36 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 68th Place – A female was shot in the ankle. She was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

9 p.m. in the 100 block of West Oak Street – A 35-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were in a vehicle when a suspect approached the victims and opened fire. Both men were taken to Cook County Hospital in good condition.

9:30 p.m. in the 50 block of West Jackson Street – Two male victims were shot and transported to the University of Illinois Hospital in good condition.

9:51 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Meade – A male suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Michigan Avenue – 19-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when he was shot, police said. He self-transported to Stroger Hospital and is in critical condition.

11 p.m. in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street – After an exchange of words, a 26-year-old man was beaten with a handgun and then shot in the chest, according to CPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

11:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Garfield Avenue – A 44-year-old man was on a sidewalk when he was shot in the neck. He was transported to the University of Chicago in fair condition.

12:37 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Laflin – A 36-year-old man was inside a vehicle when unknown suspects fired into it. He was transported to the University of Chicago, where he later died.

1:37 a.m. in the 5500 block of West Congress Avenue – A 33-year-old man was in his vehicle when he was shot in the right eye, police said. He ran to Loretta Hospital and is in critical condition.

1:42 a.m. in the 7100 block of South St. Lawrence – A 46-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were driving when they were both shot. Both were taken to University of Chicago in good condition.

2:46 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Hermitage – A 32-year-old man was on the sidewalk when a suspect in a white SUV shot him in the right leg. He was transported to the University of Chicago in good condition.

5:25 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Mason – A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times after a vehicle pulled up beside the victim. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chicago police did not list anyone in custody related to any shootings.

Protests over the death of George Floyd Monday in Minneapolis and police brutality turned into riots as several businesses were looted. Many Chicago police squad cars were set on fire as the night went on.

Businesses that were looted overnight are now starting to clean up.

Mayor Lightfoot called a press conference and implemented a curfew from 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. Sunday. Another one has been called for 11 a.m. Sunday with Supt. David Brown to discuss the protests.

