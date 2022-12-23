Сhicago, USA – July 11, 2012: Chicago police patch on the arm of an officer at the Taste of Chicago. (Getty)

CHICAGO — A 10-year-old girl is hospitalized after she found a firearm inside a home and accidentally shot herself in the hand, Chicago police said.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of South California Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department. This is in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

A family member took the girl to Holy Cross Hospital, police said. She is in good condition.

It’s not clear if anyone will be charged but detectives said no one is in custody yet.

Detectives are still investigating.