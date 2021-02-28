Chicago Polar Plunge goes small, virtual amid pandemic

CHICAGO – Despite the pandemic, participants for this year’s Polar Plunge are finding new ways to take a dip for charity.

As a result of the pandemic, the Polar Plunge will look slightly this year. Carolyn Daley of Special Olympics Chicago says her yard was one of the many places being turned into mini-plunges.

“It’s a different type of plunge than going in Lake Michigan,” she said.

Since its inception 21 years ago, the Polar Plunge will commence virtually for the first time.

“We have a lot of fun events for our athletes virtually so they can still engage with their teammates, Daley said. “We realized how important it was for our athletes to see each other and engage, even if it was virtually.”

Last year’s event, on March 1, drew hundreds to North Avenue Beach. The event was one of the last held citywide before the COVID-19 shutdown.

“We were so thankful to be in person and we raised a record $2 million, Daley said. “So this year, while it’s different, we’re not in person, we’re doing everything virtually, which allows more people to get involved, I think, because not everyone is willing to come out to North Avenue Beach and jump in the lake on a cold March day.

In Schiller Woods East, what was billed as a “Plunge Down the Sled Hill” became a water balloon fight because of warmer weather. The event raised nearly $30,000 for Special Olympics.

It’s was one of the many events set to be held for the Special Olympics.

“There’s been some archery, some skiing and snowshoeing events and as things continue to open up we will have more and more events,” Daley said. “It’s really important for our athletes to see their friends and their teammates. And I know they can’t wait to get back to in-person competition.”