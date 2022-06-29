CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the city plans to have bike lanes be protected by concrete barriers by the end of next year.

CDOT said work will begin this week and the first stretch of roadway to get the protected lanes will be along Kinzie Street between Milwaukee and Wells. The department said they expect to add 25 miles of concrete-protected bike lanes by the end of 2022 and plan on upgrading all the lanes by the end of 2023.

“Public safety is not only about our emergency response departments, it’s also about creating infrastructure that makes the public way safer for all,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “By leveraging funds from the Chicago Works Capital Plan, we are excited to kick off the largest bike lane upgrade the city has ever undertaken. I look forward to working with the Chicago Department of Transportation and Commissioner Biagi on this project and the many more to come.”

Among the bike lanes that will receive concrete barrier curbs this year include the following.

Kinzie Street – Milwaukee to Wells

Lake Street – Pulaski to Damen

Logan Boulevard – Rockwell to Diversey

Milwaukee Avenue – Addison to Irving Park, Chicago to Division, and Kinzie to Ohio.

Independence Boulevard – Douglas to Harrison

Douglas Boulevard – Independence to Sacramento

119th Street – Ashland to Halsted and Major Taylor Trail