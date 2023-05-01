CHICAGO — Registration for Chicago Park District summer programs opened Monday morning.

Chicagoans can register for camps and classes at parks West of California Avenue, starting at 9 a.m. Monday. Those who are East of California Avenue can register starting Tuesday.

View a list of registration dates by park here: Summer Registration Dates by Park

Day camps run for six weeks from June 26 to August 4. According to the park district’s website, camps will include sports, arts, fitness, and outdoor activities.

More information check out the Chicago Park District website.