Chicago Park District reverses course on vaccine requirements

CHICAGO — The Chicago Park District has reversed it’s course on requiring proof of vaccination by January 3.

Families who participate in programs, sports or extracurriculars across the city received an email earlier this week that participants must be fully vaccinated by the Monday deadline.

Parents said they were given short notice about the mandate for programs and that even if a child received one shot this week, to be full vaccinated would take a month.

But by Thursday evening, after WGN News’s original story aired on the rule, the Park District issued a statement to WGN News that said there will now be exemptions:

Youth 18 or under participating in Park programs or in any activity that is organized, sponsored or supervised by the Park District, Park District staff or managers designated by the Park District (this includes youth using Park facilities independently)

Youth or adults participating in special recreation programs

Spectators of indoor sporting events provided that no food or drink is being served and that they remain masked at all times

For Patrick Elwood’s original report, click the video player below