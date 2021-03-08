Chicago Park District registration for spring programs begins Monday

CHICAGO — The Chicago Park District announced the start of registration for spring programs Monday, offering a variety of in-person sports, recreational and cultural program options.

Additionally, the district is continuing to offer virtual live and pre-recorded classes as well as virtual fitness workouts and arts and crafts.

Indoor swimming pools will reopen for limited aquatics programs during the spring, with limited spaces to allow for social distancing, in accordance with swimming pool guidance from the state of Illinois.

The district is also offering day-long spring break camps at parks across the city from March 29 through April 2, allowing children to participate in socially distanced activities.

Spring online registration can be found online at the district’s website, and will follow staggered registration.

All parks located west of California Avenue along with virtual programs will begin registration Monday at 9:00 a.m.

Parks located east of California Avenue will begin registration on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m., while gymnastics centers will begin registration Tuesday at 12:00 p.m.

Dependent on program spots remaining, in-person registration will begin on Friday, March 12. Classes are slated to run from the week of April 5 until June 13.

Programs at McFetridge Sports Center, Morgan Park Sports Center, Addams Park and Gately Park follow a different registration schedule, with online registration beginning Tuesday, March 16 and in-person registration on Saturday, March 20 at 10:00 a.m.

Programs at these locations run from March 29 until May 23.