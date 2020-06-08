Chicago Park District offering summer camps with some changes amid coronavirus

CHICAGO — On Monday, parents can register their children for day camp at the Chicago Park District.

Day camp programs will include restrictions because of COVID-19. Those restrictions include no swimming or field trips, and groups will be smaller. Children will also have to bring and wear masks every day.

For hygiene purposes, park drinking fountains will not be turned on and campers should bring an ample supply of water to stay hydrated. However, lunch and snacks will be provided.

Day camps run from July 6 through August 14 at city parks. Families will also have the option of registering for a two-week extended camp that runs August 17-28.

More info: www.chicagoparkdistrict.com