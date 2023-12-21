CHICAGO — The Chicago Park District is offering free access to fitness centers for nearly two weeks.

The district’s 71 fitness centers will open their doors to the public for free. No membership is needed.

It begins on Wednesday, Dec. 27 and ends Sunday, Jan. 7.

“Our fitness centers have a variety of equipment to help maintain and/or improve one’s cardiovascular endurance, muscular strength, muscular endurance, and flexibility. Everyone is invited to their local park, whether it is close to home or work to try-out our state-of-the-art equipment that features treadmills, cross trainers, upright and recumbent bicycles, free weights and benches, cable cross-overs, multi-station weight machines and core-focused weight equipment,” the district said in a release.

The Chicago Park District also offers free workout videos to do at home.

Visit here to reserve your free spot at a fitness center.