Chicago Park District meets on Douglas Park renaming

CHICAGO — The Chicago Park district’s board of commissioners is holding a special meeting to Wednesday to consider renaming Stephen Douglas Park.

In 2017, a group of students from Village Leadership Academy began the push for a change and made their case to the park district. They submitted a formal proposal to the park district board last year, and collected nearly 10,000 signatures for a petition.

The students want to change the park name to honor Fredrick Douglass instead of Stephen Douglas.

Stephen Douglas defeated Abraham Lincoln in the senate race of 1858. He is not known to have owned slaves but pushed to allow states to decide for themselves whether to permit slavery.

Frederick Douglass was born a slave and later became a leader in the abolitionist movement.