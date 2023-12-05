CHICAGO — The Chicago Park District is looking for a few good lifeguards to work next summer.

The district launched its recruitment campaign on Tuesday in hopes to find lifeguards ahead of next summer. This is the earliest applications have been open for interested swimmers.

The winter launch is designed to give candidates more time to train for the test and become eligible.

Candidates must be 16-year-old by July 1 and pass specific skill tests and be properly certified.

For more information, click here.