CHICAGO — Nearly three dozen organizations gathered at the Kennedy-King College on Saturday to promote job opportunities and activities for teens.

The event aimed to keep young people active and engaged during the summer.

The Teen Opportunity Fair was hosted by the Chicago Park District.

More than 300 teens had the opportunity to visit with representatives from 35 organizations and city agencies, like the Brookfield Zoo, The Shedd and other non-profits.

All of them were there to show young people what clubs and programs they can join and what services are available to them.

Some teens were even able to apply for jobs on the spot. There are up to 1,000 park district jobs available this summer.

The park district started holding the fairs seven years ago to keep teens active and engaged, which is especially important when the school years comes to a close.