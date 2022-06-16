City officials are hopeful public pools across Chicago will be able to reopen by July 5 as the district struggles to hire lifeguards.

District officials rescheduled the opening of pools from June 2. City beaches opened as planned on May 27.

As a result of a staffing shortage, district officials have increased the incentive for new and existing lifeguards. New hires will receive a $600 recruitment bonus and a $500 referral for existing park district employees.

Pay for the summer job start at $15.88 an hour.

The residency requirement is also being lifted for non-city residents who want to apply.

Locals waiting for the pools to open hope this will entice candidates.

“Great idea, great afterschool job,” Jefferson Park resident Rich Ringo said.

Amanda Rodriquez told WGN News she hopes kids will apply.

“Kids need to be safe, adults need to be safe, so I can understand why they don’t want to open until lifeguards are hired up,” Rodriquez said.

Lifeguard applicants must be 16 and older, strong swimmers, and fully vaccinated.