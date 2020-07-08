Chicago Park District holds first drive-in movie night at Soldier Field Wednesday

CHICAGO — The Chicago Park District is holding its first drive-in movie night at Soldier Field Wednesday evening.

The gates open at 7 p.m. and there will be a capacity of around 400 people for the showing — a socially-safe way to catch a movie in the city.

It’s all taking place in the parking lot in between McCormick Place and Soldier Field. Wednesday’s showing will be the movie “Groundhog Day.”

Guests need to purchase tickets in advance, and each car will be safely spaced out.

Concessions and bathrooms are available.

There are also ticket options for people who don’t have cars.

Each night there will be a different movie shown along with a live DJ.

It’s a way for people to get out and enjoy the city, while also staying safe.

“What’s great about this is it’s very also nostalgic experience for everybody,” Tionna Van Grundy, Fueled Events, said. “So we combined both what was happening to us in the midst of COVID in the middle of a pandemic. But also bringing back that nostalgic experience of what people believe is summertime Chi, why people come to the city, why people come here and hang out here.”

Visit chi-together.com for more information and to purchase tickets. Tickets are $55 per car.