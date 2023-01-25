CHICAGO — The city’s new Joint Public Safety Training Campus (JPSTC) is getting its ribbon cutting Wednesday nearly four years after it was first approved by Chicago City Council.

The nearly $130 million project is billed as a state-of-the-art facility to “provide comprehensive, joint, best practice training for the Chicago Fire Department, the Chicago Police Department, and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications,” according to the city’s Public Building Commission.

Its training amenities include community spaces, computer labs, classrooms, indoor and outdoor scenario training, an indoor shooting range, vehicle training space, and burn props.

The 30+ acre campus is located a 4433 W Chicago Ave. in the West Garfield neighborhood on the site of an old railroad yard.

