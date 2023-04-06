CHICAGO — Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport is the fourth busiest in the world, according to new figures from Airports Council International.

The trade association looked at nearly 2,000 airports and recently released the rankings for 2022.

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson is still the busiest in the world, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth and Denver.

The fifth busiest and the busiest outside of the United States is in Dubai, according to the newest numbers.

Many of the global rankings were reshuffled after the drop-off in travel during the pandemic.

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport had the second most amount of aircraft movements in 2022.

Dallas-Fort Worth jumped to the second busiest spot in 2021 after being ranked 10th in 2019.

Denver jumped to the third busiest in 2021 from the 16th busiest in 2019.