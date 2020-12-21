Chicago officers involved in botched raid placed on desk duty amid investigation, Lightfoot announces

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday addressed the wrongful raid of Anjannette Young’s home that came to light last week.

Lightfoot described the video made public as traumatic and unnerving.

In an effort to take swift action, the mayor sought and obtained the resignation of her Corporation Counsel Mark Flessner on Sunday.

During a news conference Monday, Lightfoot announced that all officers involved in the botched raid have been taken off the street and assigned to desk duty as the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) investigates.

The mayor is seeking integrity and transparency moving forward when it comes to this case and others.

Lightfoot wants all information, including police body cam video, handed over to Anjanette Young and her lawyer.

Lightfoot also discussed the city’s plans with COVID-19 vaccinations, particularly in relation to addressing pharmacy deserts on the South and West Side.

The Mayor reiterated the city’s commitment to CDC guidelines and stressed increasing confidence in Black communities regarding the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.