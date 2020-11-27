Chicago officer who died while battling COVID-19 lived life to the fullest

CHICAGO — Described as a gentle giant, the family of a Chicago officer found dead in his South Side home said he was a difference maker in the lives of so many.

Titus Moore, 46, was known to live life to the fullest — whether it was dancing at family parties or just lending an ear.

Battling COVID-19, he was quarantining in his South Side residence at 94th and Wabash. A well-being check led to paramedics finding him dead on Tuesday. He was given an officer’s honor procession to the medical examiner’s office after the discovery.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Moore was one of five children and was last stationed in the Calumet District.

“He loved his job, he was trying to get back to it, to the job, when this happened,” father Theopsy Moore said. “He really loved his job, he got along with people pretty well.”

His cousin said Moore was a “go-to-guy” and very intelligent.

“He was quiet and pretty reserved for when he did speak it had a lot of value to it,” his cousin Ramya said. “A lot of kindness, he was incredibly intelligent.”

Moore was a graduate of Whitney Young High School and Triton College.