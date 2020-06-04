Chicago officer struck by vehicle on West Side

CHICAGO — An officer was struck by a vehicle while responding a call of shots fired on the West Side Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Christiana in Humboldt Park, as officers were responding to a report of gunfire.

Police said upon arrival to the scene, the possible offender was in a vehicle and fled the stop, striking an officer. The vehicle then crashed into another occupied squad card, as well as five parked vehicles.

The offender was placed in custody and a handgun was recovered, according to police.

The two officers in the squad car were transported to an area hospital in good condition for observation. The officer on foot refused medical treatment.

Charges are pending.

