CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot on the city’s North Side.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Addison Street. Police said the on-duty officer was walking through a parking lot when they were struck by a vehicle which was occupied by a woman driver.

According to police, the officer suffered a minor injury to the elbow and was transported to a local hospital in good condition.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, police said the incident was not a hit-and-run and no citations were given.