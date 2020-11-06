Chicago officer stabbed in stomach while answering mental health call on South Side

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was stabbed while responding to a mental health disturbance.

Police said the incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday at 91st and Burley in the city’s South Chicago neighborhood.

When officers arrived to the scene, a 26-year-old man was damaging the apartment unit he lives in with his family. Police said the man began throwing objects at them outside, and then ran towards the officers with two knives.

According to police, the man was Tased and when officers attempted to arrest him, he stabbed one of them in the stomach.

The officer is hospitalized in fair condition.

The man was taken to Trinity Health for observation purposes. Charges are pending.

